Sal Vulcano Reveals Who He Would Want as the 4th Impractical Joker

Watch : Impractical Jokers Star Teases CELEBRITY GUESTS in New Season

Warning: the following interview contains scenes of graphic stupidity.

Season 10 of Impractical Jokers is heading back to our small screens on June 16 with returning jokers Sal Vulcano, Brian "Q" Quinn and James "Murr" Murray, along with an impressive lineup of guest stars. And while this star-studded season includes the likings of Brooke Shields and Jillian Bell, in an E! News exclusive interview, Sal revealed the one celeb he'd love to take the spot as the fourth joker.

The jokester he has in mind? None other than comedian Jack Black.

"The person I'm actually putting out into to the universe that I want to get on is Jack Black" Sal said. "That was like one of my first thoughts when we were thinking about this whole thing."

He added, "He's like a hero of mine. I think he's so versatile. He's so funny. I just feel like he'd be a really, really, really good fit."

You heard the man, Jack. It's your move!