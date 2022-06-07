Step Inside Bryce Dallas Howard's "Organically Glamorous" Los Angeles Home

Watch : Chris Pratt Crashes Bryce Dallas Howard's Jurassic Interview

Bryce Dallas Howard's home is solid proof that once she signs on for a project, she's fully committed.

As the actress explained while giving Architectural Digest a tour of her Los Angeles abode, "The color palette for the entire house is pretty much pink and green."

And if you're wondering about the inspiration behind what she described as her "organically glamorous" home, Bryce revealed her vision came courtesy of another famous actress.

"We had the chance to visit Mia Farrow once," Bryce said, referring to the Rosemary Baby star's farmhouse. "And it was the most magical place. Her house was full of stories and treasures, mementos of such a legendary life. Seth and I left thinking, ‘This is what we aspire to. This is what we want our home to be like.'"

Since then, Bryce said she and actor-husband Seth Gabel have worked to make have worked to make their home a "playful mix of old Hollywood influences, lively vintage pieces, and easygoing Californian vibes."