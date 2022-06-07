Farrah Abraham Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status After Kissing Musician

Watch : "Teen Mom" Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships

Don't let some PDA fool you!

Earlier this week, Farrah Abraham appeared to be off the market when she was photographed holding hands with musician Mack Lovat. In fact, the pair was spotted kissing on the lips while enjoying an afternoon at a Los Angeles park.

But in a plot twist, Farrah exclusively shared with E! News that she remains single.

"I decided not to date Mack. He could not handle public attention well," she said. "I'm more confident in my life at this time and while I'm dating on new terms and rules from my 12-step principles program and taking it easy, I look forward to dating as I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life and I want to share that with someone special."

The former Teen Mom star recently stepped away from the public eye to visit a trauma treatment center. While it's unclear how long she stayed at the center, the former MTV reality star recently described the experience as "life changing."