BaubleBar Just Released New Toy Story Bag Charms—And They’re Sure to Sell Out Fast!

Can we get an "Oooooooh"?

If you're like us and are completely obsessed with BaubleBar's gorgeous Disney Mickey bag charms, you're going to love what we have in store for you! Just in time for the release of Disney and Pixar's highly-anticipated Lightyear, BaubleBar added three brand new bag charms to their super popular Disney Pixar Toy Story Collection and chances are, these are going to sell out fast.

BaubleBar's brand new Toy Story bag charms come in three fan favorite characters: Woody, Buzz and an adorable Alien. Each bag charm is super luxe and feature hand-set stones and hand-applied enamel. Like the Mickey bag charms, you can also use these as key chains or collector's items. They are stunning so precious, we wouldn't blame you if you just wanted to keep it on display somewhere.

It's worth noting that BaubleBar's Toy Story collection is so popular among BaubleBar and Disney fans, several styles have already sold out over five times since they were first released. (Hello, Slinky Dog earrings!) The new Toy Story bag charms were quietly put on pre-order and they had a 500-person waitlist after just one day. We highly doubt these will stay in stock for too long.