RHOA: Here's What Happened After Shereé Whitfield Was Stood Up by Boyfriend Tyrone

Shereé Whitfield's boyfriend wasn't just tardy for the party—he didn't show up at all.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star traveled two hours to meet Tyrone, her beau of several years, on the Bravo series' June 5 episode; however, he not only stood her up but also refused to take any of her calls after the fact. To add insult to injury, Shereé only made the trip after Tyrone told her he could no longer meet her in New York like they originally planned.
Naturally, she's still heartbroken on the upcoming RHOA. "Tyrone left me in a city that I'm unfamiliar with—not a text, not a call," she says in Bravo Insider's sneak peek, explaining that when Tyrone did eventually reach out, he acted like nothing had happened. "Like, the first thing you should've said to me was, 'Babe, let me explain.' Something. So I said, 'Hey, let me call you back,' and I just never called back."
"I don't want to talk to him right now," Shereé adds. "I ain't really left the house since I been back. It's f--king humiliating."
But in spite of all the hurt caused, Shereé isn't necessarily ready to call it quits—especially as Tyrone continues to reach out now that he knows he messed up. As she tells her daughter Tierra, "I don't know if this is something that I'm ready to give up on."
"I think when you love someone," Shereé notes in a confessional, "you don't stop loving them overnight even when sometimes they hurt you, they do bad things. It's not that easy to just move on."
Regardless of how she chooses to move forward, Shereé can at least count on her RHOA co-stars, Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton, to be by her side. The two can be seen chatting about the sad situation in the sneak peek, and become determined to help her cheer up. As Marlo puts it, "I need Sheree to realize who the f--k she is!"
Watch the complete RHOA preview on Bravo Insider.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)