Neve Campbell Reveals She Won't Return for Scream 6 After Salary Dispute

The Scream franchise will be missing a fan favorite from their upcoming movie.
Neve Campbell recently released a statement announcing that she will not be returning for the horror film's sixth installment, seemingly referencing a salary dispute as the reason for her departure.
"Sadly, I won't be making the next Scream film," she shared in a statement issued to E! News on June 6. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."
While Neve, 48, added that it's "been a very difficult decision to move on" from Scream, she sent her love to all of the movie's fans, sharing that they've "always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."
E! News has reached out to Paramount for comment but has not yet heard back.
Since the film's inception in 1996, Neve has played Sidney Prescott, who, alongside characters portrayed by Courteney Cox and David Arquette, has tried to end the killings of a masked suspect named Ghostface.
Earlier this year, Paramount and Spyglass released the fifth installment of Scream, which grossed more than $140 million worldwide, according to Deadline. After the success of that film, the studio announced that they would be making plans for a sixth movie to be released.
"We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film," Spyglass and Paramount said in a joint statement in February. "We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family."
Scream 6 is slated to be released March 31, 2023.