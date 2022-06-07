Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Take Rosy Step in Romance

Watch : Giannina & Damian After "Love Is Blind" Wedding Disaster: “The Rundown”

Have Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli found paradise?

The Bachelor Nation star and Love Is Blind alum were spotted holding hands at West Hollywood hotspot Craig's on June 6. The two have sparked dating rumors for months. And while sources confirmed their romance to E! News in January (after Giannina appeared to visit Blake in his home state of Colorado), the two have remained coy on their relationship status.

So how did they meet? Well, they both appeared on All Star Shore, a new competition series featuring stars from some of fans' favorite reality TV shows.

"I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that, so I didn't know who he was," Giannina told E! News on June 4 at iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango event in Carson, Calif. "He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ole smile at me and that's how I met him right on the beach."