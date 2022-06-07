Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Take Rosy Step in Romance

Have Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli found paradise?
The Bachelor Nation star and Love Is Blind alum were spotted holding hands at West Hollywood hotspot Craig's on June 6. The two have sparked dating rumors for months. And while sources confirmed their romance to E! News in January (after Giannina appeared to visit Blake in his home state of Colorado), the two have remained coy on their relationship status.
So how did they meet? Well, they both appeared on All Star Shore, a new competition series featuring stars from some of fans' favorite reality TV shows.
"I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that, so I didn't know who he was," Giannina told E! News on June 4 at iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango event in Carson, Calif. "He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ole smile at me and that's how I met him right on the beach."
And it looks like things got off to a rosy start, with Giannina calling Blake the "sweetest" person and revealing what fans may not know about him.
"He's very respectful, but I don't think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is," she continued. "He's doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals, I don't think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does."
Before appearing on All Star Shore, Giannina starred on season one of Love Is Blind, which premiered in 2020. There, she got engaged to Damian Powers. And while they didn't end the season by getting married, they tried to make their relationship work, with fans continuing to follow their journey on Love Is Blind: After the Altar. But in August 2021, Giannina confirmed their split to E! News.
As for Blake, he appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018 and was one of her final two suitors. After he didn't get her final rose, he continued his journey to find love on season six of Bachelor in Paradise. However, he didn't have the best time on the beach, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman confronted him about hooking up with each of them before the show. He also pursued a romance with Hannah Godwin, who ultimately decided to date her now fiancé Dylan Barbour. Blake left the show week five.
Fans will be able to watch Blake and Giannina on All Star Shore when it hits Paramount+ June 29.