Real Housewives Of Atlanta Alum Porsha Williams Shares Easy Breezy Summer Dresses

We included these products chosen by Porsha Williams because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Porsha is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is a fun time of the year for most of us, with lots of events and trips on the calendar. If you want to look and feel put-together without planning outfits, a one-piece style is the way to go. Nothing beats the ease of just wearing a dress, right? Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams describes herself as a "dress girl," elaborating, "I love a summer dress. I'm not the girl who really wears shorts a lot. I just want to go in my closet and put something on and go." Same here, girl.
"I think Amazon has probably crowned me at this point as the Amazon queen. I've been obsessed with Amazon. This has been a dream come true for me to show you guys some of my favorite items," the Bravo star said during an Amazon Live stream.
The reality TV star shared her favorite summer dresses with Amazon shoppers, including tips on how to style each look, and whether you should size up or down. If you want to feel like you're shopping with your girl Porsha, check out her affordable Amazon finds. As per usual, Porsha really comes through.
TL;DR: these are the most popular items from Porsha Williams' Amazon Picks.
1. Woosea Women's High Neck Split Bodycon Mermaid Evening Cocktail Long Dress- 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Dokotoo Womens Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress- 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Ultranice Womens Summer Wrap V Neck Adjustable Spaghetti Casual Ruffle Dress- 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Salimdy Floral Lace Mesh Sheer Hollow Out Deep V Neck Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress- 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Porsha Williams' Summer Essentials
Chyrii Women’s Sexy One Shoulder Sleeveless Cutout Ruched Bodycon Mini Club Dress
"When I'm not bloated, I definitely love a bodycon. I'm all about showing your curves. I like a good ruche. Look at how flattering it is, even with a little bit of bloat. It's so cute. I can pull these strings to make it as short as you want or as long as you want. This is super cute. It fits so good. It's double-lined, so it's not super thin. You can wear shapewear. I love this little dress."
This dress comes in 32 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 4X. It has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Women’s Ruched Bodycon Dress
"This is so pretty. I would style this dress with a gold bag. The olive is fabulous. A headband with this would be so pretty. I love this with some heels that strap up your leg. It's a perfect summer wedding dress."
You can get this dress in 15 colors.
Yissang Women's Sexy Ruched Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Long Party Club Dress
"This is me all day. It has spaghetti straps and this ruching really makes you look curvy. I really like it. This is my key length. This is a super super sexy dress to wear at night or daytime. I love all this ruching."
There are 155 colorways to choose from.
Gobles Women’s Ruched off Shoulder Short Sleeve Bodycon Midi Elegant Cocktail Party Dress
"This comes in a lot of colors. Oh, yes, y'all. This is the perfect summer dress right here. It's super stretchy and looks good on your curves. I'll tell you that dresses with ruching hide shapewear so well. You can't see any of the seams or anything like that. This dress is the magic length, sexy, sexy, sexy. Get multiple colors of a fabulous dress."
This dress comes in 13 colors and it has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Salimdy Floral Lace Mesh Sheer Hollow Out Deep V Neck Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress
"This is a floral lace midi. I also have this dress in black. I wore this dress in Vegas when I was pregnant with my daughter Pilar. It has great stretch. I bought it before I got pregnant. This dress is sexy, OK? It has this little see-through part. At the bottom, it has this really pretty see-through part once again. It's a perfect summer dress. A pop of color is fun for summer. This is a great cut. It brings your hips in and it tightens up at the knee, which is very very nice. Check this one out. It comes in lots of color."
There are 23 colors and this dress has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Htzmo Women’s Satin Slip Dress Cowl Neck Backless Ruched
"This is a satin cowl neck dress. It swoops over on the side. It's really pretty. It is a gorgeous dress and I love this color. You can't wear it to a wedding, OK? But, for anything semi-formal, it's a really really nice look. You can dress this up or dress this down."
This dress comes in 10 additional colors.
Grace Karin Women’s One Shoulder Cutout Ruched Bodycon Dress
"This has straps on one side. I've got a little extra love on me, so I'm really enjoying the ruching. It shapes your body perfectly. Put some shapewear on underneath. The color is so beautiful and so vibrant. I really really really like this one. This is definitely a nice look to wear for a wedding."
This dress comes in 7 colors.
Hocille Ruched Bodycon Strapless off Shoulder Midi
"This nude is rocking. This is beautiful. You cannot go wrong with nude. You can wear any color shoe you want with it. We've got this gorgeous ruching. I love the way this looks. This is a perfect cut, a little bit below the knee. I would do this with a shiny shoe."
There are 7 colorways to choose from.
Floerns Women's Short Sleeve V Neck Twist Front Split Midi Dress
"This is a v-neck dress right here with a little bit of gathering right in the middle. For me, I love these dresses because I can do one shoulder, leave it in the middle, or do the opposite shoulder. I love how versatile these dresses are. This material is really slinky with a lot of movement."
There are 26 colorways with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. It has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tsher Spaghetti Strap
"This is me all day. Bam! Look at this! I love a bronze. I love me some gold, metallics. This dress is so cute. I can just imagine it on my body. Look at that slinky material. It's very very sexy. How pretty is this dress? Love it! This comes in lots of other colors."
This dress comes in 41 colors.
ZesicaWomen's Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Maxi Dress
"Pretty girl swag all day. Put these straps in a nice bow. This is a very nice flowy dress. It also has a lining on the inside. The material is very linen-like, but it's much much softer with much more movement to it. It's a really pretty color."
This dress comes in 26 colors.
Dokuritu Women's Beach Crochet Lace Maxi Dress
"This is boho chic. I have this dress in burgundy too. It is a go-to, any time I'm catching a flight or I'm running out of the house and want to be very very cute with it. This is a nice blue. It has a really nice flow. It's really pretty. This dress has a little see-through part in the front. I think all dresses should have a vent [under the chest] right where we need it, am I right, ladies?"
This dress comes in 17 colors and it has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
IyMoo Women's Sleeveless Halter Neck Hollow Out
"This cut-out in the back sits right above your bum. It just shapes everything. The top fits you like a halter. It's really tight at the top and the bottom shapes you just right! This is another perfect summer dress. This is a beautiful dress that's very nice and long. This would be really cute for a concert."
There are 27 color options. This dress has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Woosea Women’s High Neck Split Bodycon Mermaid Evening Cocktail Long Dress
"This is a stunning evening dress, if you're looking for a wedding dress. Look at how gorgeous this is with the slit right here. This dress is so pretty and this blue is very vibrant."
This dress comes in 9 colors and it has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mermaid’s Closet Womens Casual off Shoulder Lace Maxi Dress
"This is a short-sleeve sheer dress. This is great for a vacation. How pretty is this? This dress is entirely lace. It does have a little skirt inside. It's so pretty."
This dress comes in 16 colors and it has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Floerns Women's Sleeveless Halter Neck Vintage Floral Print Maxi Dress
"This is a pretty floral dress. This material is so perfect. It's very lightweight. It has a skirt underneath. This dress is very very pretty. You can dress this up or down depending on the earrings you put with it. You will feel beautiful and dressed up, but relaxed in this dress. You don't need to have super tight clothes on to feel your best."
This dress comes in 28 colors and it has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Flying Tomato Halter Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress
"This dress right here is great for an outdoor concert. It's nice, flowy, and very long. Wear this with sneakers. How cute would that look? It's off-the-shoulders. I love to show my shoulders."
There are 30 beautiful colors and prints to choose from.
The Drop Women's Anaya Square Neck Cut-out Tiered Maxi Dress
"I know if I went into a boutique, this would be $150. I am feeling the quality of this dress. This material is very well made. Wear this with a beautiful necklace and it's over. I love the cut-outs on each size. It's nice and flowy. I love this look right here. This is a closet staple piece for me."
This dress comes in four colors and prints.
Relipop Women's Dress Spaghetti Strap Waist Tie Knot Wrap Front Ruffle Hem Short Dress
"This is just super cute! Look at that little wrap at the bottom. At the top, it fits you nice and snug. This nude color is everything. It is the color. I really like the flow of this dress."
There are 9 colors to choose from and it has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dokotoo Womens Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress
"I just saw a dress like this on Instagram. This is such a fun, girly dress for the summer. And, yes, it's gonna be some nice cleavage there."
This dress comes in 19 colorways and it has 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ultranice Womens Summer Wrap V Neck Adjustable Spaghetti Casual Ruffle Dress
"I love this burnt orange. Drop that in your cart. It is stretchy, I would go a size down. I like that you can put an accent belt with this and take it to the next level."
This dress comes in 45 colors and prints and it has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you want more Amazon picks from Porsha, check out her 10 essential items.