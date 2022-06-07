Johnny Depp Dedicates First TikTok to “Unwavering Supporters” Following Amber Heard Court Battle

Johnny Depp has officially joined the for you page in a big way.
On June 7, the 58-year-old shared a clip that included a video montage of himself that appears to have been taken amid his highly publicized court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.
"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters," he captioned the post. "We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you."
The actor's first TikTok—he joined on June 6—comes just six days after a Virginia jury found Heard liable for defaming Depp. Though the Pirates of the Caribbean star was not in the courthouse June 1 when the verdict was read, he immediately spoke out in a statement, thanking the jurors for giving "me my life back."
"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed," the dad of two said. "All in the blink of an eye."
He continued, "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career."
Added Depp, "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."
In March 2019, Depp filed his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard, who he was married to from February 2015 to January 2017, after she wrote a 2018 Washington Post essay in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
While the article never explicitly named the actor, his attorneys previously said in court documents that Heard's piece "depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her." In August 2020, Heard filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp, who she alleged "unlawfully targeted" her.
The jury awarded $10 million to Depp in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which the judge lowered to $350,000 due to the state's cap. For Heard's countersuit, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages, of which the award was connected to a finding that Depp was liable for a statement made by his attorney about Heard.
Now, the actress is determined to continue her fight for justice, with her attorney Elaine Bredehoft previously noting Heard plans to appeal.
"I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," Heard said after the verdict. "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."