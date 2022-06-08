Below Deck Sailing Yacht: It’s A-Boat Time to Break Down the Love Pentagon

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary King is entangled in a complicated love web, which we've attempted to untangle. Go inside the Bravo series' dramatic love pentagon.

This romantic entanglement is yacht going to end well.

When the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season three trailer teased the eventual formation of a love pentagon, we weren't quite sure what to make of it—and despite the fact that we're now approaching the season finale, we're still not sure what exactly's been going on aboard the Parsifal III. If anything, the love pentagon has turned into one big love blob. 

At the center of this blob is first mate Gary King. He's the main man in contention—as chief engineer Colin MacRae put it, "These girls are f--king going crazy for Gary"—though deckhand Tom Pearson was also in the mix before Captain Glenn Shephard cut him loose. Then there's the ladies: chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and stewardesses Gabriela Barragan, Ashley Marti and Scarlett Bentley

Between the group of cast members, it's hard enough to keep track of what happened after a single Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode, let alone an entire season's worth. So, we're here to help.

photos
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 Cast

Read on for a comprehensive timeline of all the at-sea drama.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Ashley Sets Her Sights on Gary and Tom

From the moment Ashley Marti stepped aboard the Parsifai III, she was seemingly less interested in obtaining second stew status and more concerned with pursuing either Gary King or Tom Pearson. She ended up going for both men, though Gary was much less reciprocative. 

Bravo
Tom and Ashley Get Cozy

Despite dismissing Tom as too young for her—even though they're the same age—Ashley proceeded to hook up with the deckhand for much of the season's start. That didn't stop her from becoming jealous any time Gary flirted with chief stew Daisy Kelliher or second stew Gabriela Barragan, though.

Bravo
Things Heat Up Between Daisy and Gary

The aforementioned flirtation between Gary and Daisy culminated in a steamy hot tub make out session. Daisy hilariously denied that the hook up ever happened despite the fact that Below Deck Sailing Yacht's cameras captured the entire thing, but by doing so, she made it clear that she wasn't interested in pursuing Gary, let alone willing to compete for his attention. 

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Tom Takes Notice

Meanwhile, Ashley was still pining over Gary—so much so that Tom caught on and promptly poured a bottle of Patron on her head. 

Instagram
The Pentagon Adds a New Member

Thankfully for Ashley, Tom was soon fired for letting the yacht run aground. She was then able to focus her full attention on Gary, but unfortunately for her, Gabriela was now in the mix.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
The Kissing Continues

Gary and Ashley ultimately made out in the back of a cab, meaning at that point, he had kissed three of the four women aboard. Colin MacRae, this season's voice of reason, eventually asked Ashley the question we've all been thinking: "Why are all the ladies fighting over Gary?" 

Bravo
Gabriela vs. Ashley

Ashley wanted Gary to choose between her and Gabriela, but unfortunately for her, Gabriela made her way into Gary's bed that same night. This only added to the existing tension between the two.

Instagram
Gary Dreams of Daisy

Meanwhile, Gary appeared to be genuinely interested in Daisy. While gossiping about the love pentagon one night, Colin and Marcos Spaziani urged Gary to reveal his true feelings, asking, "So who's it going to be?" Replied Gary, "Daisy would be a good shag." How romantic.

Bravo
Switching Things Up

By episode 10, a lot had changed. Gabriela disembarked the Parsifal III, and Ashley and Gary were back to hooking up. That didn't stop his wandering eye, though, and when he started blatantly flirting with Daisy, Ashley lost it. "Will you guys just f--k already?" she aggressively asked the pair. 

Bravo
Drunken Decisions

That same episode, Ashley came onto Gary in the hot tub. The two started to hook up, but seemingly out of nowhere, Gary just got up and left. Things get murky from there, as Gary went back to his room, and the next morning, insisted he didn't remember anything from the previous night. Meanwhile, Ashley—and Bravo's cameras—hinted that something ultimately went down. Here's how Ashley put it: "I gave him an actual back massage...and then somehow his pants came off."

Bravo
Kissing and Telling

Just when things were seemingly starting to heat up between Ashley and Gary, a new stew, Scarlett Bentley, joined the charter. Gary was unsurprisingly interested, and Ashley was unsurprisingly jealous. She proceeded to tell Scarlett that she wasn't even sure if she was single, implying that there was something more going on between her and Gary, despite the fact that he continued to play down their recent hook up. Ashley, meanwhile, had no qualms openly discussing the fact that she "f--ked" Gary, even in front of Scarlett. 

Bravo
A New Supreme Rises

After Ashley went on a drunken rampage about Gary's "f--king penis being in my f--king vagina," he was eager to move on to Scarlett. Before long, they were making out in the pantry.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Gary Takes a (Small) Stand

Colin once again proved he's this season's voice of reason when he pulled Gary aside and insisted he tell Ashley that he wasn't interested in her, but Scarlett. Gary eventually did, but Ashley, naturally, didn't take it very well. Thankfully, Daisy—who's over the drama and would rather focus on the job at hand—blessed us with this all-timer: "I am trying to teach the women how to be a team, and of course, Gary and his small d--k ruin everything."

Stay tuned for more as this season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht floats on.

