Below Deck Sailing Yacht: It’s A-Boat Time to Break Down the Love Pentagon

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

This romantic entanglement is yacht going to end well.

When the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season three trailer teased the eventual formation of a love pentagon, we weren't quite sure what to make of it—and despite the fact that we're now approaching the season finale, we're still not sure what exactly's been going on aboard the Parsifal III. If anything, the love pentagon has turned into one big love blob.

At the center of this blob is first mate Gary King. He's the main man in contention—as chief engineer Colin MacRae put it, "These girls are f--king going crazy for Gary"—though deckhand Tom Pearson was also in the mix before Captain Glenn Shephard cut him loose. Then there's the ladies: chief stew Daisy Kelliher, and stewardesses Gabriela Barragan, Ashley Marti and Scarlett Bentley.

Between the group of cast members, it's hard enough to keep track of what happened after a single Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode, let alone an entire season's worth. So, we're here to help.