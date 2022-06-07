Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate Landon Barker’s High School Graduation

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's FASHIONABLE Family

Forget all the small things worth celebrating. This moment is a really big deal.

On June 5, Travis Barker shared a sweet black-and-white snap of himself with his son, Landon Barker, in honor of the 18-year-old's high school graduation. "So proud of you @landonasherbarker," he captioned the post. "It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can't wait to witness all the amazing things you're going to do and become."

The Blink 182 rocker, who shares Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, added, "Congratulations on graduating, I love you."

Kourtney Kardashian also celebrated her stepson being a class act, commenting, "I am so proud of you @landonasherbarker!!"

Travis—also father to daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who he shares with his Shanna—and Kourtney—mom to Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and, Reign, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick—tied the knot May 22 in Italy, with all of their children in attendance. The couple is now enjoying their lives as newlyweds and as a blended family of eight.