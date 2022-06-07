How Kim Possible's Christy Carlson Romano Inspired Her Character's Most Famous Line

Watch : Kim Possible Alum Christy Carlson Romano Talks 20-Year Anniversary

Here's the sitch: Christy Carlson Romano had a big impact on Kim Possible's life.

It's officially been 20 years since the release of everyone's favorite Disney Channel cartoon, Kim Possible. (And yes, we feel ancient as well.) In honor of the show's milestone, E! News sat down with Christy—who starred as the crime-fighting titular character throughout the Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle-created series' five-year run between 2002 and 2007—and discussed how she inspired a lot of Kim's characteristics.

"Bob and Mark had taken some inspiration from me multiple times while I was voicing Kim and they were developing her as an actual teenage girl," Christy said. "They were really good at trying to understand my point of view."

She continued, "They had asked me one time, 'Where, where do you shop? Where's your favorite?' and at the time, it was Club Monaco. And so they decided they would make her work at Club Banana."