Inside the "Emotional Moment" Shay Mitchell Introduced Daughter Atlas to Baby Rome

Watch : Shay Mitchell Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

No pretty little lies about it: Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel's 2-year-old daughter Atlas loves being a big sister to baby Rome.

Just a few weeks after the couple welcomed their second child, a source close to the actress revealed what it was like for their firstborn to meet her younger sibling for the very first time.

"It was an emotional moment having Atlas meet her new baby sister," the insider exclusively told E! News, "and she is already loving being an older sister."

The source said Shay had been "talking to Atlas about the baby coming for months" to ensure she was prepared and that the toddler loved helping her mom get everything ready. As the insider put it, "Shay wanted to make sure she was included and understood that a baby sister was coming."

So how is the family of four settling in? "Shay is doing really well, and her second pregnancy was easier than the first," the source continued. "She worked up until she gave birth and is already easing back into work. She is definitely enjoying her time at home and soaking in all of the first moments with the baby but has also been checking in on all of her brands. She's really driven and is also eager to get back to working out when she's cleared."