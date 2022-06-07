Jurassic World: Dominion’s DeWanda Wise Praises Co-Star Laura Dern for Changing an “Industry”

Watch : Why DeWanda Wise WEPT After Reading Jurassic World Script

DeWanda Wise is paying homage to those who came before her.

During the June 6 Hollywood premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion, the 38-year-old actress, who plays Kayla Watts in the iconic dinosaur franchise, boasted exclusively to Live From E! about her co-star Laura Dern, who has played the role of Dr. Ellie Sattler since 1993.

"It's a dream come true," DeWanda shared with hosts Naz Perez and Rocsi Diaz. "The thing about Laura specifically is not only did she create this icon and change an industry—paleontology has shifted because of her portrayal of Dr. Sattler. She also has a career that I just love and I admire her now as a human, too."

DeWanda wasn't the only cast member who gushed about Laura. Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Dearing in the Jurassic franchise, also had nothing but nice things to say about working with the Academy Award winner.