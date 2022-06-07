Jurassic World: Dominion

Watch Chris Pratt Make Surprise Cameo in Bryce Dallas Howard's Jurassic World Interview

You never know what to expect in Jurassic World, and Chris Pratt kept Bryce Dallas Howard on her toes by crashing her interview in a hilarious moment at the Jurassic World Dominion premiere.

In Jurassic World, you always have to be prepared for the unexpected—and it looks like the same is true when on the red carpet. 

Chris Pratt surprised co-star Bryce Dallas Howard by hilariously crashing her Live From E! interview at the Jurassic World Dominion premiere in Los Angeles on June 6.

"Oh, hey!" he asked in the middle of her conversation with E!'s Erin Lim Rhodes. "Are you guys doing an interview? I'm sorry." 

But Bryce and Erin invited Chris to join them and reflect on if it was emotional to wrap up the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy. 

"I cried the entire flight home," Bryce said. "BD Wong was like, 'Our leading lady is not doing well.'"

As for Chris, well, he seemed to have a slightly different experience. "I cried once when I was 6 weeks old because I broke my femur, but I think I was just doing it to make my mom feel better," he teased. "No, it is definitely emotional. It's a roller coaster of emotions: gratitude…but also you know that it's going away and that's kind of sad. But also, me, I try to really be present to enjoy it because I know that it's fleeting. And so in this moment, I'm trying to have fun and it's pretty damn fun."

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Movie Pics

Chris and Bryce play Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World movies. And for this third film, they acted alongside the stars from the original Jurassic Park film Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) Sam Neill (Alan Grant) and Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler). In fact, Laura also made a sweet surprise cameo in Bryce's red carpet interview.

So what was it like to work with the OGs? "It was really validating…to have them be a part of it and exciting and thrilling," Bryce said. "And they're all such warm wonderful people that it didn't feel as intimidating as it probably should have. But that was because of them."

Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters June 10. Until then, watch the video to see Bryce and Chris' interview and scroll on to see photos from the premiere.

