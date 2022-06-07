Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion’s Daniella Pineda Recalls Being Shocked by Sweating Dinosaur on Set

Jurassic World Dominion star Daniella Pineda recalled what it was like to see a dinosaur with pulsing veins and sweat while filming.

Not everyone can say their co-star was a dinosaur, but for Daniella Pineda that was just another day on set.

During an exclusive interview with Live From E!, Daniella recalled her first time seeing a "real" dinosaur.

While on the red carpet for the Jurassic World Dominion's premiere on June 6, she looked back on the moment she first came face to face with a terrifying reptile. Daniella recalled it was during the filming for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

As for what she thought of the dino in question? The actress, who plays Zia Rodriguez in the film franchise, shared that it was "shocking" to see.

"It was in the last movie with the raptor," she explained. "It was so realistic. Its veins pulsed and its eyes dilated. It would sweat. I was like, 'Woah, it's like a real dinosaur.'"

She then teased the experience was "as real as it gets without having a soul."

So, the dinosaurs aren't real, but the star-power on the carpet is very much alive. Those in attendance for the film's debut, which was held at Los Angeles' world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre, included Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Laura Dern.

Scroll on to see all the stars who stepped out for the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Chris Pratt

   

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Laura Dern

In Prada 

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Bryce Dallas Howard

In Aex Perry

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Daniella Pineda

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
DeWanda Wise

In Valentino

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Terry & Isaiah Crews

    

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jeff Goldblum

    

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Emily Carmichael

  

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Pete, Bronx & Saint Wentz
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Image
Christina Milian

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Heidi & Leni Klum

   

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
BD Wong

    

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Khleo Thomas

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chris Olsen

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum

   

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Taylor Olandt & Scott Haze

    

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Dichen Lachman

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Colin Trevorrow

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Elva Trill

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anna Sitar

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Xochitl Gomez

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Karruche Tran

     

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Chanel West Coast

     

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Tom Sandoval

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Alexis Ren

     

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Pete Wentz

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
La'Ron Hines

     

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Katie Florence

    

