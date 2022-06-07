Jeff Goldblum Reacts to His Viral Shirtless Meme From Jurassic Park 30 Years Later

Jeff Goldblum knows a good thirst trap when he sees one.
Nearly three decades since Jurassic Park hit theaters, the 69-year-old actor is offering his candid reaction to that iconic shirtless moment from the original dino flick.
Goldblum joked about the viral photo while speaking to Live From E! at the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion on June 6 in Los Angeles.
"Yes, yes, let me check it out," he said while hosts Rocsi Diaz and Naz Perez flashed the sexy shot. "Hmm, quite sculpted. Very chiseled. I like it." He teased, "It's stimulating me right now."
While his laid back pose has gone down in movie history, he recently revealed it wasn't originally supposed to make it onscreen.
"It wasn't in the script," Goldblum told Vanity Fair in May. "It had nothing to do with my character, it had nothing to do with the movie! I don't know, it just happened somehow."
Now, the image is forever burned in our minds—and it seems even his kids have seen it.
Goldblum told Live From E! that he is continuing to celebrate the legacy of the Jurassic movies with his children Charlie and River. "The kids haven't seen a movie in a movie theater," he shared. "They're going to see this one."
"They're 27 and 29," he joked, before clarifying, "No, they're 7 and 5. We've kept them locked in the basement for a couple decades."
He also had high praise for his wife, Emilie, who was by his side at the Hollywood premiere. As Goldblum noted, "She's effortlessly graceful, elegant and spectacular like the constellation in the night sky."
To see all the stars arriving for the Jurassic World Dominion premiere, keep reading.
(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)