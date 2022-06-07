Jeff Goldblum Reacts to His Viral Shirtless Meme From Jurassic Park 30 Years Later

Watch : Jurassic OG Jeff Goldblum Reveals His Favorite Dino Death Scene

Jeff Goldblum knows a good thirst trap when he sees one.

Nearly three decades since Jurassic Park hit theaters, the 69-year-old actor is offering his candid reaction to that iconic shirtless moment from the original dino flick.

Goldblum joked about the viral photo while speaking to Live From E! at the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion on June 6 in Los Angeles.

"Yes, yes, let me check it out," he said while hosts Rocsi Diaz and Naz Perez flashed the sexy shot. "Hmm, quite sculpted. Very chiseled. I like it." He teased, "It's stimulating me right now."

While his laid back pose has gone down in movie history, he recently revealed it wasn't originally supposed to make it onscreen.

"It wasn't in the script," Goldblum told Vanity Fair in May. "It had nothing to do with my character, it had nothing to do with the movie! I don't know, it just happened somehow."