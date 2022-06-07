Jurassic World: Dominion

Jeff Goldblum Reacts to His Viral Shirtless Meme From Jurassic Park 30 Years Later

Jeff Goldblum has thoughts on his "chiseled" shirtless pic from the original Jurassic Park. And, 30 years later, he's returning to the franchise once again.

Watch: Jurassic OG Jeff Goldblum Reveals His Favorite Dino Death Scene

Jeff Goldblum knows a good thirst trap when he sees one.

Nearly three decades since Jurassic Park hit theaters, the 69-year-old actor is offering his candid reaction to that iconic shirtless moment from the original dino flick.

Goldblum joked about the viral photo while speaking to Live From E! at the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion on June 6 in Los Angeles. 

"Yes, yes, let me check it out," he said while hosts Rocsi Diaz and Naz Perez flashed the sexy shot. "Hmm, quite sculpted. Very chiseled. I like it." He teased, "It's stimulating me right now." 

While his laid back pose has gone down in movie history, he recently revealed it wasn't originally supposed to make it onscreen.

"It wasn't in the script," Goldblum told Vanity Fair in May. "It had nothing to do with my character, it had nothing to do with the movie! I don't know, it just happened somehow."

20 Secrets About the Jurassic Park Franchise Revealed

Now, the image is forever burned in our minds—and it seems even his kids have seen it.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Goldblum told Live From E! that he is continuing to celebrate the legacy of the Jurassic movies with his children Charlie and River. "The kids haven't seen a movie in a movie theater," he shared. "They're going to see this one."

"They're 27 and 29," he joked, before clarifying, "No, they're 7 and 5. We've kept them locked in the basement for a couple decades." 

He also had high praise for his wife, Emilie, who was by his side at the Hollywood premiere. As Goldblum noted, "She's effortlessly graceful, elegant and spectacular like the constellation in the night sky." 

To see all the stars arriving for the Jurassic World Dominion premiere, keep reading.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Chris Pratt

   

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Laura Dern

In Prada 

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Bryce Dallas Howard

In Aex Perry

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Daniella Pineda

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
DeWanda Wise

In Valentino

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Terry & Isaiah Crews

    

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jeff Goldblum

    

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Emily Carmichael

  

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Pete, Bronx & Saint Wentz
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Image
Christina Milian

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Heidi & Leni Klum

   

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
BD Wong

    

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Khleo Thomas

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chris Olsen

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum

   

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Taylor Olandt & Scott Haze

    

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Dichen Lachman

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Colin Trevorrow

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Elva Trill

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anna Sitar

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Xochitl Gomez

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Karruche Tran

     

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Chanel West Coast

     

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Tom Sandoval

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Alexis Ren

     

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Pete Wentz

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
La'Ron Hines

     

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Katie Florence

    

View More Photos From Jurassic World Dominion Premiere Red Carpet Fashion

