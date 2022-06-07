You’ll Be Shocked to See Kylie Jenner’s "Free the Nipple" Bikini

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares RARE Photo of Her Son With Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner knows how to make a statement while making a splash.

In an Instagram post shared on June 6, Kylie donned a bikini top that featured a graphic print of nude breasts. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared two snaps soaking up some sun in the optical illusion swimsuit—which she paired with the caption, "free the nipple."

Kylie's ensemble is known as "The Naked Bikini" made by Jean Paul Gaultier in collaboration with Lotta Volkova. And although the bikini might look bare, Kylie's comment section was anything but. After taking to the ‘gram, her inner-circle rallied behind her with plenty of praise.

Kylie's former assistant and longtime friend Victoria Villarroel wrote, "yessss" with a few heart-eyed emojis.

Meanwhile, Malika Haqq also chimed in, writing, "FREE THEM."

Kylie's statement-making swimsuit has certainly caused quite the buzz, and it's just one of the swimwear pieces she has shown off on Instagram this month.