You Have to See the Wild Raptor Claw Crocs Scott Haze Wore to the Jurassic World Dominion Premiere

Watch : Scott Haze Debuts Dino-Themed Shoes at Jurassic World Premiere

Welcome to Jurassic Crocs.

Scott Haze showed off some ferocious footwear when he hit the red carpet for at the world premiere of Universal Pictures' Jurassic World Dominion, held at Los Angeles' world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre on June 6.

For his big night, the 38-year-old accessorized sleek dark suit with a wild pair of grey Crocs, featuring raptor claws and an eyeball coming out the toes.

"Crocs made these exclusive shoes, and I decided to wear them because they're going to donate 3,000 pairs to the Mully Children's Family in Kenya," Scott told Live From E! of his comfy kicks and their good cause. "Three thousand kids that have never had shoes like this."

The actor continued, "It's remarkable organization that's changing the world. They've rescued over 50,000 children. And I thought I wear them to help out."

In Jurassic World Dominion—the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise and the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy— Scott portrays new character Rainn Delacourt, alongside returning stars Chris Pratt​, Bryce Dallas Howard​, Laura Dern​, Sam Neill​ and Jeff Goldblum.