Here's How RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reacted to Ramona Singer Leaking Wedding Details

Watch : Teresa Giudice REACTS to Ramona Singer Leaking Wedding Details

Teresa Giudice handled this drama like a piece of (wedding) cake.

What else can you do when your friend accidentally posts private wedding details online? The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed how she reacted to The Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer leaking her wedding invite.

"Eventually, I'm sure people were gonna find out where it was gonna be anyway," she exclusively told E! News at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. "But, there was the password to get onto the website, so I had to change everything."

At the end of the day, Teresa believes it to be an honest mistake on Ramona's part. As she explained, she simply called her fellow Bravo star and asked her to "'Please take it down from your story.'"

While Teresa said fans will have to "wait and see" for more wedding surprises, her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, gave fans updates on their wedding planning process.

"Outside of the dresses," Louie told E!, "we're involved in everything together. We're gonna pick out suits together, everything. Colors, linens, seats, yeah."