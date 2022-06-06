Fargo Season 5 Finds Its Leading Man in Jon Hamm

Watch : Happy Birthday Jon Hamm: E! News Rewind

We're not mad about this casting news.

On June 6, FX announced that Mad Men alum Jon Hamm has been cast in a starring role for season five of Fargo. While little details were shared about Hamm's return to TV, we do know that his character is named Roy.

The FX anthology drama was renewed for its fifth season back in February, when it was revealed that the next installment will take place in the year 2019. As for the plot? The network offered up the following description, "Fargo has traveled through decades, cities and families, and the fifth installment will be no different: Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"

Perhaps this is where Hamm's soon-to-be co-stars Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh come into play. The Ted Lasso star and the Atypical actress are set to play Dot and Lorraine, respectively.