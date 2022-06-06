The First Tales of the Walking Dead Pics Show Olivia Munn & Terry Crews Teaming Up

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's CUTEST Photos of Son Malcolm

This summer is getting post-apocalyptic.

We've got your first look at Olivia Munn, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell and more in AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, premiering August 14 on AMC.

The series, from veteran The Walking Dead writer and producer Channing Powell, will follow individual characters—some brand new, some very familiar to fans of the The Walking Dead universe.

"Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view—but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations," according to the network. "We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos and mysteries of The Walking Dead."

The series marks Munn's first regular TV role since 2019's Starz limited series The Rook, while Crews returns to TV after playing Terry Jeffords on eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine from 2013 to 2021.

Details on the characters played by Munn and Crews are scarce, but we already know plenty about the character being played by Samantha Morton, whose casting was announced in April. Morton will reprise her role of Alpha, the leader of The Whisperers, who she played on seasons nine and 10 of The Walking Dead.

The series also stars Anthony Edwards, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda and Danny Ramirez.