Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Rare Photo of Daughter Lilibet After Her First Birthday Celebration

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share First Pic of Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gifting fans with a very special birthday treat.

Just two days after their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor turned one, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of their youngest family member.

In the new picture, Lili is seen smiling for the camera as she posed in the yard of her family's home in England. For the candid shoot, the birthday girl wore an ocean blue dress with a white lace bow placed in her red hair.

Photographer Misan Harriman, who snapped the image of Archie Harrison's baby sister, also shared new photos on his social media.

"It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers!" he wrote on Instagram June 6. "Joy and face painting all around."

To celebrate Lili's first year around the sun, Prince Harry and Meghan invited close friends and family to a casual, intimate backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage in England, according to a spokesperson for the family.