RHOBH Alum Teddi Mellencamp Claps Back at Cellulite Comments

Teddi Mellencamp isn't letting the haters dull her sparkle.
After rocking a short and shimmering hot pink mini dress at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star clapped back at negative comments about her cellulite in a June 6 Instagram post.
Sharing a pic of her red carpet look, Teddi captioned the post, "For anyone messaging me that I shouldn't have worn this dress to @mtvawards because you can see my cellulite. Guess what?! I am proud of it and most of us have it."
She continued, "Let's normalize the reality. I work hard for my mental and physical body to feel good."
Teddi also poked fun at her wardrobe choice, joking "For those messaging that the outfit looks like I am auditioning for DWTS," she wrote, "you aren't wrong. It does."
Hundreds of fans shared their support for the Bravo alum in the comments, including many Housewives stars.
"What cellulite????" commented The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge, while The Real Housewives of Orange Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey shared her love by commenting with a pink heart emoji.
Before the awards ceremony, Teddi asked her fans on Instagram to vote between two looks for the red carpet, with the pink dress beating out a matching purple floral blazer and shorts combo.
Read on to see more stars who have clapped back at body shamers.