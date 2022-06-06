Melissa Gorga Just Gave a Major Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Update

Watch : RHONJ Star Melissa Gorga Says RHODubai Will NEVER Beat Jersey

Delivering drama is a full-time job—just ask Melissa Gorga.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband, Joe Gorga, showed out on the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet, where E! News got the exclusive scoop on the Bravo series' 13th season.

RHONJ only recently wrapped season 12, but according to Melissa, the cast is already back to work. "We just started filming again, so get ready," she told E! News. "We are up, we are rolling and we'll see what happens."

What's particularly exciting about the new season is the potential addition of first-time cast members. Added Melissa, "We're hoping for a lot of new rookies, a lot of new faces." More importantly, she continued, "a lot of new people we can throw into our family drama!"

Last season took the Gorga family feud with Teresa Giudice to new heights, culminating in an explosive reunion that Joe eventually stormed off from. However, Teresa recently told E! News that she and her brother have reconciled.