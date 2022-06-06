Fight Razor Bumps With These Products for a Better Shave

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summer isn't technically here until June 21st, but it definitely feels like summer. We're experiencing warmer weather and longer days filled with sunshine, making us want to be outside all day long in a bikini at the beach or pool, or a sundress at a rooftop bar. June is the Friday of the summer season after all.
But with that excitement for warmer weather inevitably comes wearing more shorts, tank tops, and bikinis, all pieces of our wardrobe we're happy to break out of the back of our closet, but not so happy to increase our shaving. During the summer, it feels like we have to shave almost every other day as we show off more skin if we want to keep our legs, underarms, and bikini line hair-free. So early in the season, our skin is already irritated. We're talking razor burn, razor bumps, ingrown hair, dryness, and overall discomfort caused by shaving. If you can relate, don't worry. We've rounded up eight products to make your life easier and your skin smoother and clearer.
Scroll below for the best exfoliating, hydrating shaving products for your legs, underarms, and bikini line so you'll feel smooth and confident all summer long.
Topicals High Roller Ingrown Hair Tonic with AHA and BHA
This product from Topicals is vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested. It's made to exfoliate your face, armpits, or bikini area to calm skin irritated by razors. Ingredient highlights include Salicylic Acid to target buildup in pores that causes bumps. It also has Zinc PCA and Glycolic Acid that the brand says calms the appearance of irritated skin and exfoliates to even out skin tone. It also has over 29K "loves" on Sephora.
First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA
These ingrown hair pads are vegan and certified clean at Sephora. They include Glycolic Acid to exfoliate the skin which resurfaces and clears out pores. Salicylic Acid in the pads brightens the skin while Witch Hazel soothes it, according to First Aid Beauty. Wipe these over the skin anywhere you remove hair daily starting a day after you shave the area for brighter, soothed skin. These wipes have over 36K "loves" on Sephora, so you're sure to see a difference in your skin this summer.
CeraVe Body Wash with Salicylic Acid | Fragrance Free Body Wash to Exfoliate Rough and Bumpy Skin | Allergy Tested | 10 Ounce
Before you shave, it's important to remove dead skin and pore build-up. This exfoliating body wash by CeraVe has over 15K 5-star reviews on Amazon. One reviewer says it "works in days to get rid of the ingrown hair bumps" she experiences. Salicylic Acid exfoliates while Hyaluronic Acid retains the skin's moisture and Niacinamide calms the skin.
Slick- Exfoliating Gloves, 4 Pcs, Skin Exfoliator for Body, Shower Gloves, Scrub Gloves Exfoliating, Exfoliating Body Scrub Gloves, Shower Accessories
For more exfoliation, try these exfoliating shower gloves to use when applying body wash. You'll exfoliate your skin while increasing blood flow for clearer pores.
Fur Oil
This oil was designed specifically for your sensitive bikini lines and pubic hair. It softens the hair and clears pores to reduce ingrown hair that causes razor bumps. One reviewer said it changed her life and she saw results after just one week of use, so this product is perfect for any upcoming tropical vacations you have planned.
Gillette Fusion5 Men's Razor + 2 Razor Blade Refills
If you've never tried shaving with a men's razor, consider this your sign to do so. This one features 5 anti-friction blades for less irritation.
Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA
This lotion is great for applying to skin after you've shaved. It's a leave-on body exfoliant with salicylic acid that the company says will break up layers of dead skin, revealing smooth, glowing skin underneath. The brand also says it contains Chamomile and Green Tea to soothe sensitivity and Vitamin E that will lock in lasting hydration.
eos Shea Better Shaving Cream for Women- Pomegranate Raspberry | Shave Cream, Skin Care and Lotion with Shea Butter and Aloe | 24 Hour Hydration
Instead of just using body wash when you shave, consider using shaving cream for a more hydrated, calming shave. This one has over 20K 5-star reviews on Amazon. It's clinically-approved and Gynecologist-tested for use on bikini line and pubic hair in addition to being derma-tested and hypoallergenic. Shea oil hydrates while Aloe conditions and calms the skin for a protected shave.