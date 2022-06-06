Lauren Bushnell Lane Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Chris Lane

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

We don't know about you, but we're excited for Nashville's next family of four.

Chris Lane and his wife Lauren Bushnell Lane announced they are expecting their second child, just one week shy of their son Dutton Walker's 1st birthday.

"Party of 4, coming October 2022," Lauren wrote on Instagram on June 6. "I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!"

The 32-year-old also shared adorable pics from the family's recent photoshoot with PEOPLE. In one sweet snap, Lauren and Chris posed alongside their first born as the Bachelor Nation star showed off her growing baby bump in a white crop top and buttoned jeans. In another close up of Dutton, the cutie is seen wearing a green sweatshirt with the word "brother" written across the chest.

"To be quite honest, I've never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise," Lauren told the outlet. "We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing. We're both just incredibly excited."