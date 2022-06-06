How Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster Made Pride and Prejudice a Queer Rom-Com

Watch : Fire Island Cast Talks Pride & Prejudice Inspiration (EXCLUSIVE)

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

It sounds impossible, but somehow, Joel Kim Booster turned Pride & Prejudice into a modern queer love story set in Fire Island.

Joel makes the writing process sound easy, explaining to E! News exclusively that he was struck with inspiration when he visited the summer spot and observed the dynamics between members of the gay community. As he watched people interact, he remembered the scene in which Elizabeth Bennet is taken for a turn about the room and put in her place by Caroline Bingley.

"Moments like that are really what made me want to write this movie because it is in that scene and in the book, Caroline is communicating so effectively how little she thinks of Elizabeth Bennet and sort of being territorial," Joel explained, "but the sheen, the sort of words she's using are polite."

He added, "That is sort of how gay men communicate with each other now."