Even David Spade Can't Believe Zendaya and Tom Holland Lost MTV's Best Kiss Award to Jackass

After Zendaya and Tom Holland lost the Best Kiss category at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards to Jackass Forever, presenter David Spade was among those in disbelief. Find out what he was caught saying.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards has been caught in a web of tweets from #Tomdaya fans.

During the June 5 ceremony, Tom Holland and Zendaya lost the iconic Best Kiss award to Jackass Forever's Poopies and, um, a snake, sparking a social media frenzy. A surprised David Spade, who helped present the award, could even be heard on a hot mic asking his co-presenter, Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi, "They beat Zendaya?"

The subtle moment got fans' Spidey senses tingling, with one Twitter user writing, "NO WAY DID JACKASS WIN BEST KISS AND NOT TOM AND ZENDAYA!!! WTF." Meanwhile, another fan tweeted, "you really telling me zendaya and tom didn't win best kiss but instead the snake and dude from jackass????? this some bs."

While the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars and IRL couple lost the Best Kiss category, the pair—who have yet to comment and did not attend the ceremony—are still feeling victorious. After all, Tom nabbed the Best Performance in a Movie award for his role as Spider-Man, while Zendaya won for Best Performance in a Show for her work on HBO's EuphoriaSpider-Man: No Way Home also won for Best Movie.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's Cutest Pics

To see a complete list of winners for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, CLICK HERE. And keep scrolling to see all of the star-studded red carpet fashion!

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Vanessa Hudgens

In Vera Wang.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez

In Monot and DSW by Jennifer Lopez shoes.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Sydney Sweeney

In Miu Miu.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV
Chris Evans
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV
Awkwafina

In Dorothee Schumacher.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV
Jack Black
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV
Riley Keough

In Gucci.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Glen Powell
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV
David Spade
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton

In Sol Angelann with Kyle Chan earrings and Asta Razma gloves.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Kristin Cavallari

In Saint Laurent.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Chrishell Stause

In Grace Ling and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sofia Carson

In Iris Van Herpen Couture.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Cazzie David
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Snoop Dogg
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Javon Walton

In Versace.

CraSH/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock
Bethenny Frankel

In Oscar de la Renta.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Kathy Hilton

In Zadig & Voltaire.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Tayshia Adams

In Vivienne Westwood.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Diplo
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Jenna Ortega

In Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Nick Viall, Natalie Joy
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Sophia Di Martino
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
G Flip
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Kyle Richards
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Hannah Einbinder

In Fendi.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Pablo Schreiber
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Lana Condor

In Valentino.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Sean McInerney
photos
View More Photos From MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

