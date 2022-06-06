Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Teases the Show’s Future After Season 3

Watch : What Pep Talk Would Ted Lasso Give Jason Sudeikis at Emmys?

It may be game over for AFC Richmond.

Season three of Ted Lasso may very well be the comedy series' last—according to Brett Goldstein, that is.

"We are writing it like that," the actor, who plays Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ hit series, told the UK's Sunday Times. "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies."

Okay, we really hope he's kidding about that last part!

And while that may not be a huge surprise to superfans—after all, co-creators, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Bill Lawrence always planned on a three-series run, Sudeikis teased a brighter future for the show last year.

"The story that's being told—that three-season arc—is the one that I see, know, and understood," he shared with Entertainment Weekly. "As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't know."

But Hunt is adamant they stick to the original game plan.

"I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show," he told EW, "that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons."