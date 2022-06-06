Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Speculate on Their Daughters' Potential Acting Careers

Being funny just comes naturally to the McCarthy-Falcone family.
Husband and wife comedic duo Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are well-known for their ability to bring the laughs, so it's only natural that their daughters —Vivian, 15, and Georgette Falcone, 12—follow in their footsteps, right? After all, the sisters have already starred alongside their famous parents in movie like The Boss and Thunder Force.
Not so fast. As Melissa exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on June 6, "I think we both just want them to do something they really love and to feel good about themselves doing it."
She continued, "It could be a gecko catcher in the Galapagos Islands or could be acting or—they're both very artistic. So, I just want them to be happy and to kind of lead with kindness."
"Not me," Ben hilariously replied. "I want them to rule with an iron fist."
Melissa and Ben—who have been married since 2005—both star in the new Netflix series God's Favorite Idiot. The idea for the series—which follows Ben as Clark Thompson, a tech support employee-turned-messenger for God—came from Ben's "very strange brain" many years ago.
"He wrote a novel with the same basic concept and under the same name when he was in his mid-20s," Melissa said. "Let's say you were chosen by God, whatever that means to you; Would anyone believe you? How would you take on that responsibility and not completely freak out?"
At its core, Melissa added, the show is "a great underdog story, [which] I'm always attracted to. The least flashy person getting the biggest responsibility, to me, is always a great setup for comedy."
Having always had an interest in theology, Ben said the series' creative team prioritized being "appreciative and respectful of everybody and their religion," while also packing in lots of laughs.
"There's a lot of good comedy in that because we're all kind of guessing at different things, and everyone has their different beliefs," Melissa told Daily Pop. "And it's a funny thing when you start trying to kind of put them all together. It's like, 'What do you really get?' And I just love, you know, God says, like, 'Everybody's pretty much right, and everybody's pretty much wrong.' If we all could just live with that, the world would be easier."
Check out the full interview above.
God's Favorite Idiot premieres June 15th on Netflix.