Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Speaks Out After Johnny Depp Court Battle

Amber Heard's family is still in her corner.
On June 5, the actress' sister, Whitney Heard, shared a message in support of her sibling four days after a jury found Amber liable for defaming ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
"I still stand with you, sissy," Whitney wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the U.K., and for being the voice of so many who can't speak to the things that happen behind closed doors."
Though Whitney knew "the cards were stacked against us," she said she is proud Amber "stood up and spoke out regardless."
"I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side," she continued. "I'm so sorry that it wasn't reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side."
On June 1, a Virginia jury ruled that Amber was accountable for defaming Johnny in his $50 million lawsuit against the actress. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded $10.4 million in damages.
Meanwhile, Amber was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages from her $100 million countersuit, however, she plans to file an appeal, according to her attorney Elaine Bredehoft.
During a June 2 appearance on Today, Elaine shared that a lot of evidence was excluded from the trial, noting that she believes social media played a role in the jury's verdict.
"They went home every night," the lawyer said. "They have families. The families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There's no way they couldn't have been influenced by it. I was against cameras in the courtroom, and I went on record with that and had argued against it because of the sensitive nature of this, but it made it a zoo."