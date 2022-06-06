Is Scrubs Getting a Movie? The Cast Says…

Grab the popcorn, Zach Braff and the gang are ready to put back on their, well, scrubs.
Scrubs aired from 2001 to 2010, and now the medical sitcom may be heading to the big screen. During a reunion panel at the ATX TV Festival, which featured creator and showrunner Bill Lawrence, along with stars Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes and Neil Flynn, the group revealed that they'd be interested in doing a movie—if schedules permit.
Faison, who played Christopher Turk, shared that while they "all want it," Lawrence is very busy.
"We all would love to work together again. It's just that it's really hard," Faison said, according to Variety. "It can't be a full season of a show, it would have to be a movie or something like that, where you could only give a couple of months to it. Everyone is doing things."
Hey, we'll take whatever we can get!
But Lawrence isn't letting a busy schedule get in the way of a reunion.
"We're gonna do it because we're lucky enough that people care," the writer, who's hard at work on Ted Lasso season three, shared. "Top to bottom, we enjoy spending time with each other. If you ever have an excuse to work with people that you'd want to spend time with anyways, run to it… It's worth it to me to see Neil back in that jumpsuit again."
So where would Turk, J.D. (Braff) and the rest of the group be now?
Well, they won't tell us. Lawrence said that it would give away the reboot, and Reyes jokingly added, "I think Turk and J.D. finally come out."
While we wait for a movie, we'll be binge-watching Scrubs on Hulu.