This Westworld Star Is Coming Back From the Dead in Season 4

James Marsden is getting back in the saddle.
While at the ATX Festival June 4, the actor joined the Westworld cast to confirm he will star in season four—but not as Teddy Flood, who he played in seasons one and two.
Instead, he's set to play a mysterious new character who goes on a date with Christina, another newcomer played by Evan Rachel Wood—co-creator Lisa Joy confirmed that Dolores is in fact dead "but I really like Evan and she's also kind of clinging so I had to bring her back."
In season two, Teddy killed himself after Dolores turned him into a ruthless killer during the host rebellion. And while characters are often brought back to life on the HBO series, Teddy was MIA throughout season three.
"Sometimes," teased Marsden, "you have to go away to come back."
"We learn to speak cryptically on this show," he added. "This has been seven years of our show and yeah, it's an amazing thing to be a part of and see where the story goes. From the beginning, I didn't know where it was all gonna go but I'm glad to see it now."
As for who Christina is, Wood shared that she's a "normal woman living in a big city just trying to make it as a writer." She also has a roommate, played by Ariana DeBose.
The co-creator shared other new details about the upcoming episodes, which will take place seven years after the events of season three, according to IndieWire. Joy said of the hosts, "They've gone on with their lives after being freed by Dolores."
Following the panel, HBO released a new season four poster, which reads, "Adapt or die."
Season four has a very apocalyptic energy to it. When HBO announced the premiere date, they shared that the eight episode season is "a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth."
Season four of Westworld premieres June 26 on HBO.