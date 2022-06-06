Steve Harvey Addresses Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Breakup

Watch : Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey SPLIT After 1 Year of Dating

Steve Harvey is wishing Michael B. Jordan well after his breakup from Lori Harvey.

During the June 6 episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Lori's dad confirmed reports about his daughter and the Creed actor going their separate ways. As for how he feels about the relationship coming to an end, Steve joked, "I feel fine. I'm fine...I still gotta go to work...I still gotta take care of my family."

"I'm team Lori, 1000 percent," he added. "She's my daughter. I love her, I support her."

Steve went on to note that it's hard to have a successful relationship in the spotlight. "Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends...I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing," he said. "As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."

"He's still a cool guy...from what I know. It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time," Steve, whose been married three times, added before referencing his own relationship history. "I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late."