Michael B. Jordan Makes First Public Appearance After Lori Harvey Breakup

Watch : Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey SPLIT After 1 Year of Dating

Michael B. Jordan is now living the single life.

After news surfaced that the Creed actor, 35, had split from Lori Harvey after more than a year of dating, he was spotted courtside with rapper Cordae for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco, Calif. on June 5.

An eyewitness tells E! News exclusively, "Michael B Jordan and Cordae came together and sat courtside for Game 2 of the Celtics vs Warriors NBA Finals series. MBJ went right to his seat upon arrival. He didn't do much cheering. He wasn't his usual excited self tonight."

Michael's courtside appearance comes a day after his breakup with Lori, 25, was made public. People first reported the news and quoted a source close to the couple as saying that "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken" and "still love each other."

Since then, the model has deleted all traces of the Black Panther actor from her Instagram page.