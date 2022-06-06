Scott Disick Pens Sweet Tribute to "Little Blessing" Penelope Disick

Watch : Scott Disick Celebrates Birthday With His "Biggest Blessings"

Let's hear it for the lord and his princess.

Scott Disick shared a sweet tribute to his daughter Penelope Disick on Instagram June 5. "My little blessing above all," the reality star wrote alongside a photo of P smiling and wearing a T-shirt from his brand Talentless. "2 top it off she's wearing a t shirt I made for her. Love this girl."

In addition to Penelope, Scott shares sons Mason Disick, 12, and Reign Disick, 7, with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, who recently tied the knot with Travis Barker. And for his 39th birthday on May 26, Scott celebrated by posting a video of himself getting playfully tackled by his three kiddos. "Happy birthday 2 me!" he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Biggest blessing of my life right here!"

Indeed, whether Scott is celebrating a major milestone or just having the "best day ever" chilling at home with his children, it's clear that he loves being a dad. As he wrote in a Valentine's Day tribute to Penelope, "Watching her grow into the little lady she is today has made me appreciate life more and more every day. I love u soooooo much p!"