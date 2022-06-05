Princess Eugenie's Son August Makes Adorable Royal Debut During Platinum Jubilee

Princess Eugenie's son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, made his official royal debut this week during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee festivities.
The adorable 15-month-old accompanied his mom, 32, and dad Jack Brooksbank, 36, to the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5.
In multiple photos from the final event—which capped off the four-day celebration in honor of the Queen's 70 years on the throne—August can be seen sitting with his parents and taking in all the sights and sounds of the evening, including a performance from Ed Sheeran.
On her personal Instagram account, Princess Eugenie shared a few videos and snapshots of the exciting family outing, including the first photos of August to include his face since he was first born in February 2021.
In one video clip, August can be seen wearing a cute, baby blue sweater with a Union Jack printed on its front. Standing on his dad's lap, the young royal begins to sweetly wave and point into the crowd as Ed Sheeran performs his 2017 hit "Perfect" in the background.
And, as it turns out, Eugenie thought the entire evening was pretty perfect too. "The Platinum Jubilee Pageant was just incredible," she captioned her post. "To all the people that took part, organised it, made it flawless for us all watching, THANK YOU. You made us all so proud."
The Queen, who suffers from mobility issues and has been absent from the events since June 2, also made a surprise appearance at the pageant.
As she greeted the crowds from a balcony at Buckingham Palace, the monarch was joined by her eldest son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
Earlier in the week, Eugenie also shared multiple photos of her family enjoying the Trooping the Colour parade together on June 2. In one image, the family can be seen waving at the jet planes as they fly overhead.
She wrote, "The most perfect day to celebrate 70 years."