Sarah Hyland Celebrates Bridal Shower Before Wells Adams Wedding

Before tying the knot with Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland celebrated at an outdoor bridal shower, surrounded by family and friends. See the sweet pics below.

Here finally comes the bride. 

Nearly three years after getting engaged to Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland celebrated her upcoming wedding with a fun-filled bridal shower.

"Soooooo I finally had my bridal shower yesterday,' she wrote on her Instagram Stories on June 5, along with a photo of a custom enamel box clutch with "Mrs. Adams" written in gold lettering on the side. "Hosted by the most amazing maid of honor."

Calling the event the "bridal shower of my dreams," the 31-year-old posted several other pics and videos surrounded by family and friends, including Vanessa Hudgens, singer GG Magree, Grey's Anatomy star Kimberly Daugherty, model Natalie Joy, actress Ashley Newbrough, Justin Mikita, who is married to Sarah's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah's M.O.H. Ciara Robinson.

For the big day, Sarah wore a white body-hugging midi-dress styled with high-heel sandals with sweet bow-details. 

As seen in one clip, Wells, 38, surprised his bride-to-be by showing up with flowers. The couple then took part in a round of The Newlywed Game.

photos
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams: Romance Rewind

Sarah and Wells—who went public with their romance in the fall of 2017—announced they were engaged in July 2019 and celebrated with an intimate engagement party three months later. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple had to put their 2020 wedding plans on hold.

 

Instagram

While chatting with E! News at Disney's recent upfront presentation, Wells revealed that he and Sarah will "hopefully" tie the knot this summer.

"We've been full force into planning for three years, so everything's done," he exclusively told E! News on June 2. "We just need to actually have it."

Keep scrolling to see more pics from Sarah's bridal shower.

Instagram
Shower Style

Sarah stuck with the bridal theme, wearing a white midi-length dress and strappy heels featuring a sweet bow-detail.

Instagram
The Bride and Groom-To-Be

The engaged couple looked totally in love ahead of their wedding.

Instagram
BFFs

Sarah celebrated alongside her friend actress Kimberly Daugherty.

Instagram
Showing Off the Engagement Bling

Sarah flashed her impressive diamond ring to the camera.

Instagram
Mrs. Adams

Sarah showed off the ultimate bride-to-be accessory, a custom clutch featuring her fianceé's last name.

Instagram
Cocktail Time

Sarah sipped a colorful cocktail during the party.

Instagram
Game Time

During the event, Sarah and Wells played a round of The Newlywed Game.

Instagram
Looking Into the Future

Guests were treated to Tarot card readings at the shower. 

Instagram
Shady Lady

Sarah sipped on a stylish pair of sunglasses during the shower.

Instagram
Seal with a Kiss

Perhaps practicing for the wedding, the couple puckered up for a kiss in front of their guests.

