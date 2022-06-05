Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Shares What You May Not Know About Blake Horstmann

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

This shore getaway is one Giannina Gibelli won't soon forget.

On June 3, Paramount+ announced a new reality show titled All Star Shore. Featuring stars from Jersey Shore, Bachelor in Paradise, Love Island and more, the series is described by producers as a first-of-its-kind party competition series that one Love Is Blind star couldn't turn down.

"After I did Love Is Blind, I felt very comfortable being vulnerable and I saw how many people really related with me and I didn't want to do another dating show. Then I was called to do this fun challenge show in the middle of the beach off the coast of Africa," Giannina exclusively shared with E! News at iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango. "I felt like this would be a good time to show a different side of myself. Love Is Blind was so heavy and this was very fun and party."

One contestant Giannina had the pleasure of meeting was Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann. While she remained coy about any and all dating speculation, the reality star recalled their very first meeting.

"I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn't know who he was," she said. "He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ole smile at me and that's how I met him right on the beach."