Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Charlotte Share a Sweet Twinning Moment at Final Platinum Jubilee Event

Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the final event celebrating her 70 years on the throne, and was joined by her royal family.

Save the best for last!

On June 5, Queen Elizabeth II, 96, made a surprise appearance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the final event of a four-day celebration marking her 70 years on the throne. The ceremonial monarch, who suffers from mobility problems and had been absent from the festivities since June 2, greeted the crowd from a Buckingham Palace balcony, along with her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, plus Prince William and Kate Middleton and their sons Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 4, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7. 

The Queen, who walked with a cane, and the princess, who many fans believe resembles her, shared a heartwarming twinning moment: Both greeted the crowd gathered below with Her Majesty's signature wave, with Charlotte taking the initiative following years of observing her great-grandmother at royal events.

Moments before, her family members and the spectators gathered outside the palace sang the British national anthem, "God Save the Queen."

photos
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Earlier in the day, William, Kate and their kids watched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from another location. The event featured a parade and musical performances from artists such as Ed Sheeran on a stage set up outside the palace. Celebrities such as supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell and singer Sir Cliff Richard made official appearances onboard decorated double decker buses.

The Queen, who last greeted the public at her belated birthday parade Trooping the Colour on June 2 (where she appeared with even more family members on the palace balcony), shared a special message for her supporters.

"When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first," read a message posted on her behalf on the Royal Family's Instagram page. "But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee."

The post continued, "While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family. I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come. I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."

See photos of the Queen and her family celebrating her Platinum Jubilee:

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Welcome Back

Queen Elizabeth II makes a surprise appearance with her family on a Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the final Platinum Jubilee event, on June 5.

Roland Hoskins/AP/Shutterstock
2 Queens

Queen Elizabeth II and Charlotte give Her Majesty's signature wave.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Queen, the Heirs and the Princess

Queen Elizabeth II appears with son Prince Charles, his son Prince William and his eldest kids Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, on a Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II & Charlotte

Will and Kate's daughter looks at her great-grandmother.

Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Stand Up Fam

Kate MiddletonPrince William and kids Louis, Charlotte and George appear at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Also spotted: William's cousin Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall and their daughter Mia Tindall, plus British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Hooray!

Louis cheers at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kisses for Mommy

Louis kisses mom Kate at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Mommy & Me

Louis appears with mom Kate at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Hi George

George looks perplexed at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Dad & Me

George appears with dad William at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Thanks Mom

Kate offers some helpful words to Louis.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Pageant Time

Kate appears with Louis, Charlotte, George and William.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Pageant Wave

Louis waves while seated in between mom Kate and sister Charlotte.

James Veysey/Shutterstock
Platinum Party at The Palace

Kate MiddletonPrince William and George and Charlotte watch the performances at the Platinum Party at the Palace, a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in front of Buckingham Palace, on June 4, 2022.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
All Smiles

Charlotte and George enjoy the Platinum Party at The Palace.

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Royally Impressed

The crowd enjoyed music by Adam Lambert and QueenRod Stewart and Diana Ross, as well as performances from Andrew Lloyd WebberLin Manuel Miranda, and the London casts of HamiltonThe Phantom Of The Opera, The Lion KingSix and Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Niklas Halle'n - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Major Laughs

The four had a blast!

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
Welcome to Cardiff

Earlier in the day, William, Kate, Charlotte and George visited Cardiff Castle in Wales as part of the festivities for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
Greeting Fans

The family greets fans at Cardiff Castle.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meeting the Public

The family speaks to fans.

ASHLEY CROWDEN/AFP via Getty Images
Enjoying the Music

The four check out the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert's music setup backstage during their visit to Cardiff Castle.

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
Cambridge Kids

Kate and William's eldest two kids join them at Cardiff Castle.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Mother & Daughter

Kate holds Charlotte's hand.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Charlotte & George

The little princess and prince appear together with mom Kate.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Proud Dad

William appears with his kids.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Trooping the Colour

The family joins Queen Elizabeth II and other royals on a Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Trooping the Colour parade, an annual belated birthday celebration for the ceremonial monarch, who turned 96 in April, which is also part of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

