The Challenge's Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Welcome First Baby

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett are officially taking on a new challenge together: parenthood!
E! News can exclusively confirm The Challenge stars welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Kingston Lee, on May 17, the day after Leroy's birthday.
"He completed our little family!" Kam tells E! News. "Kingston is so perfect to us and I'm just obsessed with him, I never want to put him down. He is the perfect blend of us both."
"Being new parents has been great for us," she continued. "We are such a great team and work so well together. Kingston was completely manifested, and we even knew his name before he was conceived. Our birthing experience didn't go as planned, and I will be sharing my experience with my audience on social media. But ultimately the baby and I were healthy, and I couldn't have asked for a better birth team!"
And the MTV stars are quickly adjusting to life as parents. As Leroy noted, "Now that I became a father, all selfishness is out the window. It's us before me. One of my fears of having kids was not knowing how to take care of him, but since he got here its been like second nature."
The good news comes just over a month after Kam and Leroy announced their engagement. The couple—who first met during season 31 of The Challenge: Vendettas in 2018—both rose to fame on different reality television shows: Kam was a contestant on Are You The One?, while Leroy starred in The Real World: Las Vegas.
"To start out on a dating show to find love which I didn't at the time, but it lead me to the love of my life. To years of you competing and us finding love on that game," Kam, who relaunched her empowering beauty-based business Kam Kollection after her last season on The Challenge, captioned their joint post. "We both found something that we didn't go looking for & that just came naturally."
Kam and Leroy first announced that they were expecting back in December by posting images from an adorable, holiday-themed photoshoot on Instagram.
In the images, the Houston barber, 37, and businesswoman, 27, wear matching reindeer pajamas and cuddling up close in front of the Christmas tree while Kam holds onto a sonogram.
"We always give each other the best gifts that money can't buy, & this is by far the best gift we've been able to give & ever receive," Kam wrote. "Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!! Our journey never fails to surprise me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber & can't wait to meet our new edition to our fam."
Leroy similarly shared his excitement in his own post, writing, "Our greatest gift. Thank you God for this blessing, I'm beyond grateful. His timing is always right. I can't wait to be a daddy. Coming June 2022."
The couple have both documented their entire pregnancy journey on their social media channels, including gorgeous pregnancy photoshoots, plus posts about undergoing CPR training and celebrating Mother's Day.
In her last pregnancy post, Kam reflected on the last few months, writing, "WOW this journey really flew by so quick."
"This was truly some of the most important months of my life & I'll never forget the feeling," she wrote in part. "Watching my body grow, morning sickness, being closer to Lee, being able to connect with Kingston, eating whatever I want, Not bring too hard on myself, feeling the life inside me… Not one moment was taken for granted."