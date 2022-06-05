Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With James Matthews: Reports

Watch : Pippa Middleton Gives Birth to a Baby Girl!

Surprise! Pippa Middleton is pregnant again, just over a year after welcoming her second child, according to reports.

Kate Middleton's younger sister, 38, is expecting her third baby with husband James Matthews, People magazine reported on June 5, citing multiple sources. The two are already parents to son Arthur, 3, and 14-month-old daughter Grace.

Page Six first reported about Pippa's pregnancy on June 4 after the author, wearing a smocked green dress, made a rare public appearance at the Platinum Party in the Park concert outside Buckingham Palace in London that evening. The outlet quoted a source as saying that Pippa and her husband are "so happy" and that she is a "natural mama."

E! News has reached out to Pippa's rep for comment.

At the concert, one of several event celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, Pippa was joined by Matthews, 46, her brother James Middleton, 35, and his wife Alizée Thévenet, and parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton.