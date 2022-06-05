Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis Bake Cupcakes for Platinum Jubilee

See photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William with their three children on the fourth and final day of festivities celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Jun 05, 2022
Kate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsPrince GeorgePrincess CharlottePrince Louis
Watch: Princess Charlotte Cradles a Butterfly in Sweet New Photo

Royally sweet!

The Platinum Jubilee festivities, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the U.K. throne, continue for the fourth and final day and for Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, that means cupcakes! The three enjoyed some prime bonding time with mom Kate Middleton as she helped them baked sweet treats for the local community in Cardiff, Wales, to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place June 5.

Kate, George, Charlotte and the kids' dad Prince William visited Cardiff Castle a day earlier, before heading to the Platinum Party at the Palace, an outdoor, star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace in London, featuring the likes of Adam Lambert and Queen, Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the London casts of hit musicals such as Hamilton and The Lion King.

On June 5, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought all three of their kids to the Platinum Pageant in London.

photos
Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos

Also in attendance: William's dad Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of CornwallPrincess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, her daughter Zara Tindall with husband Mike Tindall and the couple's daughters Mia Tindall, 8, and Lena Tindall, 3, Anne's son Pete Phillips with daughter Savannah Phillips, 11, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbanks, plus British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

See photos of the Cambridge kids at Platinum Jubilee events from the past few days:

Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Stand Up Fam

Kate MiddletonPrince William and kids Louis, Charlotte and George appear at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Also spotted: William's cousin Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall and their daughter Mia Tindall, plus British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Thanks Mom

Kate offers some helpful words to Louis.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Pageant Time

Kate appears with Louis, Charlotte, George and William.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Pageant Wave

Louis waves while seated in between mom Kate and sister Charlotte.

James Veysey/Shutterstock
Platinum Party at The Palace

Kate MiddletonPrince William and George and Charlotte watch the performances at the Platinum Party at the Palace, a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in front of Buckingham Palace, on June 4, 2022.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
All Smiles

Charlotte and George enjoy the Platinum Party at The Palace.

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Royally Impressed

The crowd enjoyed music by Adam Lambert and QueenRod Stewart and Diana Ross, as well as performances from Andrew Lloyd WebberLin Manuel Miranda, and the London casts of HamiltonThe Phantom Of The Opera, The Lion KingSix and Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Niklas Halle'n - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Major Laughs

The four had a blast!

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
Welcome to Cardiff

Earlier in the day, William, Kate, Charlotte and George visited Cardiff Castle in Wales as part of the festivities for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
Greeting Fans

The family greets fans at Cardiff Castle.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meeting the Public

The family speaks to fans.

ASHLEY CROWDEN/AFP via Getty Images
Enjoying the Music

The four check out the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert's music setup backstage during their visit to Cardiff Castle.

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
Cambridge Kids

Kate and William's eldest two kids join them at Cardiff Castle.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Mother & Daughter

Kate holds Charlotte's hand.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Charlotte & George

The little princess and prince appear together with mom Kate.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Proud Dad

William appears with his kids.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Trooping the Colour

The family joins Queen Elizabeth II and other royals on a Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Trooping the Colour parade, an annual belated birthday celebration for the ceremonial monarch, who turned 96 in April, which is also part of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

