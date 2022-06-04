Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are All Smiles at Platinum Jubilee Concert

Kate Middleton and Prince William brought their eldest kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration at Buckingham Palace. See photos.

The royals were ready to rock!

Kate Middleton and Prince William brought their eldest kids Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, to the BBC's star-studded concert in front of Buckingham Palace celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

The children, the youngest of the Duke and Duchess' three, were all smiles as they and about 20,000 other attendees enjoyed music by Adam Lambert and QueenRod Stewart and Diana Ross, as well as performances from Andrew Lloyd WebberLin Manuel Miranda, and the London casts of HamiltonThe Phantom Of The Opera, The Lion KingSix and Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat—the latter of which featured one of the show's most famous past leads, Jason Donovan.

George and Charlotte and their parents waved little U.K. flags during the show, officially titled the Platinum Party at the Palace. They appeared enthusiastic as Lambert and Queen performed "We Are the Champions." Along with Kate and William, the kids sang along as Stewart performed a cover of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline." The duchess and her daughter were also spotted signing along with Ross and she performed "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

photos
All of Prince Louis' Royally Adorable Moments at Trooping the Colour

The Queen herself, who has been suffering from mobility issues, did not attend the show, but did appear in a pre-recorded sketch with popular children's character Paddington Bear.

Hours before attending the concert, Kate, William, George and Charlotte visited Cardiff Castle in Wales. The Cambridges met fans, including performers and crew members involved in the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert that later took place on the castle grounds.

Earlier this week, the four, plus youngest child Prince Louis, 4, joined the Queen and other royals on a Buckingham Palace balcony to check out the Trooping the Color parade, a belated 96th birthday celebration for the ceremonial monarch. The event was also part of the Platinum Jubilee festivities, which mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession.

See photos of the Cambridges at the Platinum Jubilee festivities on June 4:

James Veysey/Shutterstock
Platinum Party at The Palace

Kate MiddletonPrince William and George and Charlotte watch the performances at the Platinum Party at the Palace, a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in front of Buckingham Palace, on June 4, 2022.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
All Smiles

Charlotte and George enjoy the Platinum Party at The Palace.

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Royally Impressed

The crowd enjoyed music by Adam Lambert and QueenRod Stewart and Diana Ross, as well as performances from Andrew Lloyd WebberLin Manuel Miranda, and the London casts of HamiltonThe Phantom Of The Opera, The Lion KingSix and Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Niklas Halle'n - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Major Laughs

The four had a blast!

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
Welcome to Cardiff

Earlier in the day, William, Kate, Charlotte and George visited Cardiff Castle in Wales as part of the festivities for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
Greeting Fans

The family greets fans at Cardiff Castle.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meeting the Public

The family speaks to fans.

ASHLEY CROWDEN/AFP via Getty Images
Enjoying the Music

The four check out the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert's music setup backstage during their visit to Cardiff Castle.

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
Cambridge Kids

Kate and William's eldest two kids join them at Cardiff Castle.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Mother & Daughter

Kate holds Charlotte's hand.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Charlotte & George

The little princess and prince appear together with mom Kate.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Proud Dad

William appears with his kids.

