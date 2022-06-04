Teddi Mellencamp and Other Stars Mourn OBGYN Jay Goldberg After He Dies at 53 While Hiking

Twitter

Former football star Marcellus Wiley's wife, Annemarie Wiley, described Goldberg as "a gift to so many."

"RIP Dr. Jay Goldberg. He delivered all three of my babies, and safely got me through two indescribably difficult deliveries," she shared on Twitter. "Holding my babies extra tight tonight and thanking him for all he has done for me and my family."

And Love, Victor star Betsy Brandt added, "I am absolutely heartbroken over the loss of Dr. Jay Goldberg…the world will be less bright and less beautiful without him."

On May 31, Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-lenz, one of Goldberg's co-workers at Women's Care of Beverly Hills Medical Group, penned a poignant Facebook tribute to her "wonderful business partner" and encouraged others to donate to The Jay Goldberg OBGYN Resident Education Fund in his memory.

She wrote, "To say that our practice, his patients, his community and most of all his beautiful family, are shocked and devastated does not begin to express the enormity of this loss."

"I can't believe I'll never again get to roll my eyes at his dumb dad jokes or share a chat about our kids over a c-section," she continued. "He was a stand up guy who ALWAYS had my back, even when it was uncomfortable and especially when it was real. He made me a better person. We shared a birth month and I always told people I was the evil twin. He clearly was the good one."

Gilberg-Inez also included a statement from Goldberg's wife, Stacy, in her post.

"Jay was loved by so many. His sense of humor was legendary, and he never missed an opportunity to make others feel better, lighter, more loved, and more comfortable," Stacy said. "Jay epitomized what it means to be a mensch. He was loving, easygoing, funny and sweet. He leaves a tremendous void in the hearts of everyone who knew him."