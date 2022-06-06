Sophie Turner Shares What's in Her Bag

We included these products chosen by Sophie Turner because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Most of the time when a celebrity talks about the products she keeps in her bag, it's a roundup of beauty products. However, Sophie Turner is all about the snacks. She shared three must-have treats when she participated in British Vogue's In the Bag YouTube Series. The Staircase star also shared some insights on her friendships with her co-stars, remarking, "First things first, my phone, everything's on here. We've got a WhatsApp group with the old Game of Thrones cast, and then I've got like an X-Men group chat. It's nice to keep in touch with them."

Aside from her phone, Sophie shared her all-time favorite snacks, including one that she always has on hand for her daughter Willa Jonas. Warning: do not read this if you're hungry. Impulsive snacking is bound to occur.