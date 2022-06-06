We included these products chosen by Sophie Turner because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Most of the time when a celebrity talks about the products she keeps in her bag, it's a roundup of beauty products. However, Sophie Turner is all about the snacks. She shared three must-have treats when she participated in British Vogue's In the Bag YouTube Series. The Staircase star also shared some insights on her friendships with her co-stars, remarking, "First things first, my phone, everything's on here. We've got a WhatsApp group with the old Game of Thrones cast, and then I've got like an X-Men group chat. It's nice to keep in touch with them."
Aside from her phone, Sophie shared her all-time favorite snacks, including one that she always has on hand for her daughter Willa Jonas. Warning: do not read this if you're hungry. Impulsive snacking is bound to occur.
Sophie Turner Shares What's in Her Bag
Cadbury Dairy Milk with Oreo (2 Bars)
"These are my Dairy Milk Oreos. I live in America and so these are hard to come by, but this is my favorite snack of all time. When I was shooting Game of Thrones, I used to eat like a whole one of these a night and then I was wondering why I was putting on weight. But, this is gold dust to me."
Vaseline Lip Therapy
"Vaseline, it's my lip balm, old trusty Vaseline. You can't go wrong with it. I tend to like to put on my lip balm by like kissing it because, you know when your friends rub their fingers in it and stuff, I don't let them do that. This is mine. I don't want grubby nails in my Vaseline, you know what I mean? If you've picked your nose and then you're gonna put your nail in my Vaseline, I'm not gonna put that on my lips."
This lip balm has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bisto Best Beef Gravy Sachet
"The next item is my Bisto gravy sachet. I've had a pretty intense obsession with gravy granules since I was a child, only instant gravy. When I got back from a night out with my friends, I'd put on the pot, make some pasta and put some gravy on it. My friends would always be like, "why do you have to make that though?" It's so disgusting, but I love it."
Bear Real Fruit Snack Rolls- Gluten Free, Vegan, and Non-GMO (Pack of 12)
"You're gonna think I'm just like a snack queen. This is for my daughter. I simply cannot leave the house without a snack for her because then my life would be made living hell and I would get yelled at by my child. These are amazing. These remind me of, for all you Brits out there, Fruit Winders. Remember those? So good, with the little stories on. These are her fave and I'll just never leave the house without them."
These snacks have 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Louis Vuitton Card Holder
"OK, next up we've got a wallet, pretty standard. I keep my money it, my cards, and driver's license, as wallets do."
Rael Organic Cotton Compact Tampons- 36 Count
"Next, a tampon. I should have taken this out a while ago because I don't need these anymore, but you never know," the pregnant star joked. She explained, "A friend will always need one. Your mom, depending on how old she is, might need one. If you're wearing white jeans, it's just, you just can never go wrong with one in your bag."
Louis Vuitton Horizon Wireless Earphones
"Next up, headphones. You always need headphones, obviously. I like these because I think they look pretty futuristic, but no one mistakes them for their own. And if they do, they're lying."
Louis Vuitton Scrunchie
"Up next, a hair tie. I don't like to eat without tying my hair back, so I always have to have a hair tie because I'm always eating, as you can see. It's amazing how much stuff I can fit in this bag."
Sophie Turner's Bag
Louis Vuitton Twist MM Bag
Sophie keeps her favorite snacks and other essentials in a Louis Vuitton bag.
