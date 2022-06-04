JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Kylie Prew Get Cozy at LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium

Pride in the park.
JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend and Kylie Prew were among the famous faces who attended the ninth annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 3.
The cute couple rocked matching jerseys as they took the baseball field and packed on the PDA as they posed for photos.
Demi Lovato was also spotted at the stadium.
The sporty date night comes two days before JoJo will be honored as the Next Gen Icon in the Weho Pride Parade.
The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star had recently reunited with Kylie, months after the two called it quits last October after about nine months of dating.
In April, the 19-year-old surprised her fans by revealing on a podcast she was "not single." She then told E! News at the GLAAD Media Awards, "I'm very, very happy." While she didn't name any names at the time, JoJo hinted at her girlfriend's identity.
"I will say that I have made some choices. You know, I didn't really have my eyes open," she shared. "I am lucky to be in love. I think love is a very special thing that sometimes can be taken for granted. And I'm very lucky to have unconditional love."
Later that month, JoJo fueled more reconciliation rumors by confirming to Extra that she was a long-distance relationship (Kylie and JoJo were long-distance during their first time together.)
"I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and then I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece," JoJo told the outlet, "like that corner piece that you just needed."
On May 5, JoJo and Kylie went Instagram official again when Jojo posted two pics of the couple posing in front of the Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World, writing in the caption, "If you love something let it go, if it comes back….[heart emoji]."
JoJo first came out as a member of the of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021.
"I was fearless, truthfully," JoJo exclusively shared with E! News in an interview published on June 3. "When I came out, I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm gay. This is what it is.' Then I realized how scared I should have been. But to me, I just was so okay because it was who I am. I couldn't think twice about it."
During this current Pride month, JoJo is using her voice for the LGBTQ+ community in various ways, such as hosting P&G and iHeartMedia's Can't Cancel Pride 2022: Proud AND Together event.
"The best thing is to look at somebody the way you would look at everyone and not judge," she shared. "Two girls are holding hands, great. If somebody's transgender, great. If somebody is straight, great. If a man and a woman are getting married, great. It's all equal and no one is greater than the other."
Can't Cancel Pride airs June 14 at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST on iHeartRadio's YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.