Dalai Lama and Late Desmond Tutu Star in Documentary About Joy

The late South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu and His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama are bringing a little bit of joy to the world.

The pair of unlikely pals are the stars of a new documentary, titled Mission: Joy, that will be livestreamed on the Good News Network's Facebook page from June 2 to June 4.

To share their support for the film, celebs including Rosario Dawson, Cher, Shay Mitchell and more have also broadcasted screenings on their Facebook accounts.

The documentary, which was filmed prior to Tutu's death in December 2021, is described in its trailer as "a film about finding joy in troubled times."

Through in-depth interviews, the two global icons impart some of the wisdom that they've obtained throughout their historic lives on how to discover and maintain a level of joy in one's life no matter the outside circumstances.

As Tutu says in the trailer, "When you say you're pursuing happiness, you are not going to find it."